Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$35.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.59. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$743.68 million and a PE ratio of 19.89.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HDI shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.75.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

