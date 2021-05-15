Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.
Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$35.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.59. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$743.68 million and a PE ratio of 19.89.
Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
