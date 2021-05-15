Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $372.32 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00087632 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00086955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $522.26 or 0.01100913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00113709 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

