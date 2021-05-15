Harvest Finance Price Tops $154.39 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $154.39 or 0.00322951 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $86.02 million and $1.64 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019974 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001550 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000813 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 587,194 coins and its circulating supply is 557,171 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

