Hashshare (HSS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35.00

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Hashshare has a total market capitalization of $129,220.48 and $35.00 worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hashshare has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032597 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001148 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003862 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hashshare Coin Profile

Hashshare (HSS) is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,574,625 coins. The official message board for Hashshare is blog.naver.com/hashshare . The official website for Hashshare is hashshare.org/en . Hashshare’s official Twitter account is @HashShare_CM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The HSS (Hashshare) is a project that combines the Bitcoin mining system with a Stakingnode. The HSS project was developed with the establishment of an efficient and stable Bitcoin mining system for anyone to participate in. The HSS team needed a cryptocurrency to promote global participation in diverse businesses funded by mining profits and began to develop a network which could provide highest transparency. In addition, the revenue generated by HSS project will be invested in projects separately prepared by the HSS team, which will expand the use of HSS token, and participants can expect increase in the value of HSS. The HSS team will strategically conduct mining in China and Kazakhstan to enhance profitability. “

Hashshare Coin Trading

