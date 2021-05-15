Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Cap Hits $283.79 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $283.79 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.20 or 0.00042307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,754.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.17 or 0.07783969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,189.18 or 0.02490211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00636348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.22 or 0.00203582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.43 or 0.00821780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00656715 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.33 or 0.00578659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007124 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,046,481 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

