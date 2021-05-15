HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $57,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.6% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.59. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Truist Securities upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $566,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,085 shares of company stock valued at $84,791,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

