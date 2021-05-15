Head to Head Review: BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) versus UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 17.34% 9.82% 0.54% BNCCORP 32.12% 32.02% 3.46%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UBS Group and BNCCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 6 7 0 2.43 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

UBS Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UBS Group and BNCCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $28.31 billion 2.00 $4.30 billion $1.14 13.59 BNCCORP $66.95 million 2.02 $10.23 million N/A N/A

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Summary

BNCCORP beats UBS Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients. This segment also provides wealth planning, investing, philanthropy, corporate and banking services, and family advisory services, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. This division serves institutional, corporate, and wealth management clients. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 11 locations in Arizona, Michigan, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

