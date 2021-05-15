Head-To-Head Review: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Twist Bioscience and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 1 3 0 2.40 Kymera Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $137.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.36%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.24%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Kymera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 50.29 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -30.89 Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kymera Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -155.31% -44.62% -35.49% Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Twist Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has a collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

