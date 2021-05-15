Head-To-Head Review: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) & NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and Wheaton Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals $861.33 million 23.62 $86.14 million $0.56 80.71

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextSource Materials and Wheaton Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 0 4 11 0 2.73

Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $57.73, indicating a potential upside of 27.72%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Risk & Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -188.63% Wheaton Precious Metals 37.30% 6.50% 5.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

