Head-To-Head Survey: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) versus Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 20.24% 10.68% 1.39% Chemung Financial 21.06% 9.54% 0.93%

81.9% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Chemung Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $834.51 million 4.76 $161.44 million $3.80 14.98 Chemung Financial $87.00 million 2.36 $15.61 million $3.20 13.78

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameris Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ameris Bancorp and Chemung Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential downside of 29.16%. Chemung Financial has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.12%. Given Chemung Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than Ameris Bancorp.

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Chemung Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Chemung Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. In addition, it originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. The company operates 164 full service domestic banking offices and 33 mortgage and loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans; and letters of credit, wealth management, employee benefit plans, mutual fund, annuities, brokerage and services. In addition, the company provides guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, it provides securities and insurance, tax preparation, and interest rate swap services. As of February 18, 2021, the company operated through 30 branch offices located in 12 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

