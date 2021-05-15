HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at $196,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.88 and a beta of 0.57.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.02 by $4.44. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

