Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.02 Million

Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce sales of $57.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.80 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $43.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $229.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $232.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $277.20 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In related news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,204,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,794 shares of company stock worth $2,398,163. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.6% in the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

