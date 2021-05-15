Hedget (HGET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $457,420.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Hedget coin can now be bought for approximately $8.98 or 0.00018165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market cap of $15.72 million and $457,420.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00090341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $569.03 or 0.01151296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00066283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00114766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061690 BTC.

Hedget Profile

HGET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.