HedgeTrade Price Hits $1.53 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003172 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $531.91 million and approximately $99,283.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005954 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000758 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00040296 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001093 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001962 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052540 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

