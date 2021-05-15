Hegic Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Hegic has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $83.90 million and $3.12 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00088292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $525.49 or 0.01114556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00114993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About Hegic

HEGIC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 508,591,246 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

