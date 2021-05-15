Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HELE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $223.00 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $163.39 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

