Helium (HNT) Price Reaches $14.47 on Major Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Helium has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $10.42 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $14.47 or 0.00030295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00075257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.00335442 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,715,359 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

