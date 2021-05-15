Helix Market Cap Achieves $184,239.28 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $184,239.28 and approximately $20.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helix has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00032801 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003653 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,331,309 coins and its circulating supply is 33,205,480 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

