HelloGold 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $742.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $602,362.71 and $742.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HelloGold Coin Profile

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

