HempCoin Price Tops $0.0150 on Top Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $1,497.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,425.02 or 0.99714857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00052588 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.11 or 0.00245276 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004481 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,911,655 coins and its circulating supply is 261,776,505 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

