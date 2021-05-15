Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

