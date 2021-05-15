Hermez Network Trading Down 9% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $30.42 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for approximately $6.47 or 0.00013383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00087908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $537.25 or 0.01111090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00065009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00113999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060717 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

