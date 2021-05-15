HEROcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $408,944.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and approximately $408,944.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00088693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.24 or 0.01124475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00114201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060764 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

