HeroNode Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 94.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $708,681.39 and approximately $70.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

