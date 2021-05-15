HEX (HEX) Price Tops $0.0571 on Exchanges

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $9.91 billion and $30.82 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded up 82.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00108525 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003124 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.73 or 0.00832479 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002929 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a coin. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX is the first high-interest Blockchain CD. CDs pay higher interest than savings accounts, requiring money to be deposited for a fixed time. HEX aims to replace inefficient currencies, banks and payment networks with verifiably secure peer-to-peer technology. HEX takes the profit out of banks and government money printing and gives it to HEX holders.HEX is a hybrid proof of work(POW) and proof of stake(POS) system. Stakers are paid handsomely in HEX while miners can be paid just pennies in ETH to perform your HEX transaction.HEX conforms to the ERC20 standard to maximize interoperability and security. Every HEX consists of 100,000,000 Hearts (1 with 8 zeroes or 100 Million.) Which is funny because when you stake, you have “staked Hearts.”Hardware wallet support: Trezor and Ledger are integrated with both MetaMask (for HEX and ETH) and Electrum (for Bitcoin.)FreeClaiming is totally secure. Generating signatures is a standard feature in Bitcoin and can be done totally offline. Electrum is a great Bitcoin wallet. If you use a trezor or ledger hardware wallet, you use it through Electrum which is a handy way to generate your BTC FreeClaim signature if the software you're using doesn't have the feature. Your private keys stay safe inside your hardware device this way. If you really love anonymity you can claim each BTC address to a new ETH address over TOR or other proxies.HEX is easily extensible because smart contracts can be built on top of it or reference it.HEX works with distributed exchanges and atomic swaps easily. “

HEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.