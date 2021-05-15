High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Market Cap Reaches $21.06 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded down 28.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $21.06 million and $1.07 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

