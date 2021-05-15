Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ SNLN opened at $16.07 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.99% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

