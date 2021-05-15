Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,268,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.02% of Hillenbrand worth $108,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

