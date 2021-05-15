Hive (HIVE) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $192.63 million and $5.75 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002624 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002271 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 400,555,775 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

