Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.25 ($2.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

In related news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £477,000 ($623,203.55).

LON HOC opened at GBX 188.20 ($2.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £967.11 million and a P/E ratio of 89.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.72. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.