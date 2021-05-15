Hoge Finance Price Tops $0.0007 (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $288.86 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00088674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.38 or 0.01107329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00065182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00114819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061145 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 410,267,499,602 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

