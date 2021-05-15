Holo (HOT) Price Down 25.4% Over Last Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $1.91 billion and $239.30 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Holo Coin Profile

Holo is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,688,864,848 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

