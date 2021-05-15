Homeros (HMR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.44 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $67.21 million and $12.44 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.26 or 0.01152883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00066709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00114665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00061730 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.