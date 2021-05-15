HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.26. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $44.84 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $957.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.