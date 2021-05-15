HOQU One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.30 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last week, HOQU has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $663,315.53 and approximately $3.30 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00090705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.22 or 0.01139287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00067851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00115476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00061655 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

