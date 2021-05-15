Horizon Protocol Price Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $21.68 million and $130,632.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00091349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.35 or 0.00534788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.42 or 0.00233614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.42 or 0.01160406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.22 or 0.01220253 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

