Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $22.05 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001119 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.05 million and $137,179.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00095032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00570390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.65 or 0.00238861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.32 or 0.01190421 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.88 or 0.01193597 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.