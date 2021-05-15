Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 249,722 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $130,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In other news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $728,734.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 337,578 shares of company stock worth $30,583,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

