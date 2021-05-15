Humaniq Price Tops $0.0119 on Major Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $165,447.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00087845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.54 or 0.01090417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00065233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00113586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.