HUNT Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $33.04 million and $29,897.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUNT has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00088438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.00 or 0.01118098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00114117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060906 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.