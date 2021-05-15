Huobi BTC (HBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $258,817.00

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.53 billion and $258,817.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $47,999.61 or 1.00848854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00535994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00234747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005161 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.84 or 0.01186744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $580.90 or 0.01220483 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 31,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

