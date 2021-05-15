Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Hits $5.50 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for $31.66 or 0.00065833 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $5.50 billion and $880.76 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $533.22 or 0.01108866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00114216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,670,337 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

