Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,574. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.95. The stock had a trading volume of 112,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -279.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

