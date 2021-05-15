HYCON Hits Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. HYCON has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $714,462.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003871 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00128681 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,539,400 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,539,399 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

