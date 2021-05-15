Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 174.6% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $14,074.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00094867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.25 or 0.00544120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00234870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.96 or 0.01180832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.92 or 0.01205740 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

