HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $1.75 on Top Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003679 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $78.92 million and approximately $20.98 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,459.24 or 0.99713510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $710.15 or 0.01492049 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.93 or 0.00718412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.08 or 0.00393059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.21 or 0.00225261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006017 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

