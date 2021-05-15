HyperDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.68 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $255,690.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00090415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.16 or 0.01153021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00067479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00115670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00061713 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,506,550 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

