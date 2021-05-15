HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Hits $0.0170 on Major Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $266,083.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00088908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $540.70 or 0.01123596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00065441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00114920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00061286 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,506,550 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

