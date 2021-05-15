Hyperion (HYN) Market Capitalization Hits $2.30 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $2.30 million and $40,435.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00088856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.35 or 0.01114553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00114782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00061164 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

HYN is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

