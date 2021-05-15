iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

iA Financial stock opened at C$72.18 on Friday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$38.27 and a 52 week high of C$72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.72.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.2699997 earnings per share for the current year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

